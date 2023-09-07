Mayor Marl Sets Sept. 14 Coffee Hour to Talk Infrastructure

Mayor Brian Marl announced an upcoming coffee hour for September 14 to discuss future infrastructure projects.

“In our ongoing effort to remain accessible and engaged, my office will be hosting a coffee hour on Thursday, September 14,” Marl said. “The primary focus will be on infrastructure, specifically, projects we expect to complete during the construction season of 2023, as well as projects our residents can expect to see started in the upcoming calendar year.”

The Mayor will be joined by several colleagues who will present as part of a panel discussion on infrastructure priorities. Guests will include: City Manager Colleen O’Toole, DPW Director Larry Sirls and City Engineer Tesha Humphriss.

Details pertaining to September’s coffee hour are provided below:

Coffee Hour – Thursday, September 14th

5:30 - 7 p.m.

Saline City Hall – Council Chambers

100 North Harris Street

All residents, property owners and business operators are encouraged to attend. RSVPs are not necessary. Attendees can expect ample time for Q&A, and light refreshments will be served.

To share a question or concern with the Mayor, Saline residents can email him at briandmarl@gmail.com, call him at (734) 272-3654, or connect with him on Facebook and Instagram.

More News from Saline