Many Helped Make the Fair Successful

A great celebration of community, agriculture, and tradition, recently concluded with resounding success. The Saline Community Fair Board of Directors would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors, exhibitors, vendors, patrons and dedicated volunteers who all helped to make this year’s event a memorable experience.

Our heartfelt thank you to the hundreds of community members who volunteered during the 2023 Saline Community Fair! The Fair also greatly appreciates the more than ninety sponsors and in-kind contributors to the fair! Our volunteers worked tirelessly during the week of the fair setting up displays, taking entries, running events, monitoring exhibits, driving shuttles, taking tickets, helping in the office, and cleaning grandstands among countless other tasks.

We especially would like to thank the Fair Board of Directors and their families, Directors Emeriti, and superintendents, Saline FFA, Saline Boy Scouts, the Saline Rotary Club, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau, Saline Area Schools, the Saline Junior Livestock Association, local businesses and individuals, local organizations, as well as the community for their support. The fair would not be possible without our sponsors also and our patrons.

The Saline Community Fair is a success because of our volunteers and community support. If you'd like to help with the fair or provide a sponsorship in 2024, please contact mysalinefair@yahoo.com.

