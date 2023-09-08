9-08-2023 2:17am
TENNIS: Saline Falls to Huron
Saline's varsity boy's tennis team lost to SEC Red rival Huron Thursday.
Huron swept the singles flights.
In Doubles 3, Andrew O'Neil and Tommy Allmand won 6-1 and 6-2.
Saline picked up wins in 5 Doubles (Pedro Brandeo and Jack Vredveld won 6-2 and 6-2. Brady Weiss and Ryan Pletz also picked up a victory in 7 doubles.
You can see 250 photos from the match in our SmugMug gallery.
