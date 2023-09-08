Saline MI
9-08-2023 2:17am

TENNIS: Saline Falls to Huron

Saline's varsity boy's tennis team lost to SEC Red rival Huron Thursday.

Huron swept the singles flights. 

In Doubles 3, Andrew O'Neil and Tommy Allmand won 6-1 and 6-2. 

Saline picked up wins in 5 Doubles (Pedro Brandeo and Jack Vredveld won 6-2 and 6-2. Brady Weiss and Ryan Pletz also picked up a victory in 7 doubles.

You can see 250 photos from the match in our SmugMug gallery.

