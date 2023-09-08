Saline MI
9-08-2023 2:29am

VOLLEYBALL: Saline Sweeps Pioneer in Home Opener

Saline swept Pioneer in three sets to open the SEC Red season in the Hornets' home opener Thursday. Saline won 25-15, 25-13 and 25-13.

