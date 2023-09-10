Tickets On Sale Now For Saline Oktoberfest

Prost! It’s time to celebrate the 18th Annual Oktoberfest in the Heart of Historic Downtown Saline!

Mark your calendars now for Oktoberfest Saline 2023 on September 15th and 16th and be sure to join us for this sehr unterhaltsames community event in Downtown Saline.

We are proud present Local Heroes as our Friday night live music event.

And headlining our Saturday live music showcase is the return of Fifty Amp Fuse to Saline Oktoberfest.

Thank you heartfully to all our EVENT SPONSORS for helping to make this annual fundraiser event happen! We couldn’t do it without you ❤️

FRIDAY NIGHT SEPTEMBER 15th | 5PM to 11PM

Wilkommen to Historic Saline

5 PM | Gates Open on South Ann Arbor Street

Join us in the Bier Garten with food vendors, entertainment, and, of course BEER!!! A great lineup of German and domestic brews will be available.

$10 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and older – NO CHARGE for under 21!

TICKETS ARE ON SALE ONLINE NOW (https://qrco.de/bdEcCR)

6:30 PM | Tapping of the Golden Keg Opening Ceremony

Oktoberfest Beer on tap. Present a ticket if you want a pull from the ceremonial keg!

8 PM – 11 PM | Live Music with Local Heroes!

The Local Heroes are on a mission to bring back fun, live, Rock ‘n Roll. No backing tracks. No frills. Just music that makes people dance and sing along. Classics, Rock, Pop, and even some country songs. You’ll know ‘em and you’ll like ‘em, and that’s the whole point. Feel like having a great time and partying with great tunes? Cool, we do too!

Jason Harper - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Garret Bielaniec - Lead Guitar, Vocals

Jimi McCammon - Bass, Vocals

Quade Finnigan – Drums

Please take dogs and furry friends home by 7PM for their safety around big happy stomping dancing feet :)

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 16th | 10AM to 11PM

10 AM | Gates Open on South Ann Arbor Street

Bier Garten (and so much more)

Free family fun until 5:00 PM

Live music all day long on the Main Stage

Bier Garten opens at NOON.

10 AM – 2 PM | Kinderplatz! on North Ann Arbor Street

Fun for Kids Games, art, magic, bounce houses and MORE! **Most activities are FREE at Kinderplatz**

5 PM – 11 PM | S Ann Arbor Street | Bier Garten

$10 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

TICKETS ON SALE ONLINE HERE.

(read more about why we increased the admission price HERE)

Shop, dine and dance!

Great lineup of German & domestic brews available.

Festival food vendors, downtown eateries, outdoor service areas with both seated dining and curbside booths, and great shops!

5:30 PM | Hammer Spiel Tournament ($5 Entry Fee - Pay in Person)

Registration begins at 5PM for Saline Oktoberfest Hammer Spiel Tournament! Test your skills and flex yer precision. Registration will be held onsite only ($5.00 per participant cash only) in the Bier Garten Area. $100 1st, $75 2nd, and $50 3rd place prices (downtown gift cards) will be awarded to the best of the best!

Saturday 7 PM | Guten Tag! Deutscher Kleider Pageant and Contest

Register in person. Show off your German fashion with dirndls and lederhosen! Prizes will be given to the best dressed male, female, child, and family! Take part in this traditional attire pageant up on the main stage and show your pride in our German heritage.

8 PM – 11 PM | Live Music with Fifty Amp Fuse

Fifty Amp Fuse Returns again this year. Award-winning American rock band, Fifty Amp Fuse, is returning to Oktoberfest in 2023! These guys rock out in many cities across the USA delivering all the best hits past and present while serving as a phenomenal tribute act to the greatest artists of all time. We are excited to welcome them back!

Please take dogs and furry friends home by 7PM for their safety around big happy stomping dancing feet :)

Buy presale tickets online! (Drink tickets, Steins, and Halos available online too).

$10 Admission Entrance Fee for 21 and Older (No charge for ages 20 and under!)

GET YOUR TICKETS ONLINE HERE.

Join us for this fun, traditional event!

Prost! Raise a stein to your health at Oktoberfest 2023! ❤️ You are always heartfully WILKOMMEN to Downtown Saline #saltcity #perfectpinchofhome #prostsaline #salineoktoberfest #cheersmichigan #oktoberfest2023 #livemusic #salinemi #downtownsaline #shopdinedancesaline #everyoneiswelcomehere #weinerdogsrule

Saline Main Street is proud to join up with the Saline Environmental Commission, Saline Summerfest and Saline Rotary to bring you an event that promotes waste management! Look for signs everywhere to help you know what to put where! Many waste containers for recycling and trash will be available and right next to each other so you can easily toss trash and recyclables in the right container. Thank you to Jen Harmount and the entire Saline Environmental Commission — and to our Saline Main Street Oktoberfest Team for working together to make this event sustainably efficient and eco-1friendly! #salineoktoberfestrecycles #saltcityrecycles #perfectpinchofhome

Saline Main Street is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit. All proceeds from ticket sales will support programs and events designed to bring communities together for the revitalization of Downtown Saline. Thank you for your support – and see you there!

More about why we increased our prices:

Oktoberfest is Saline Main Street’s biggest fundraiser every year.

We needed to make this change in order to secure the success of our event and our organization as a whole. We originally began charging $5 admission over 8 years ago! Expenses have increased considerably since then including the cost of tents, security, and beer.

How are we funded, you ask? We rely on three sources of revenue: event income, corporate sponsorships and financial support from the City of Saline. While our support from local businesses in community has remained steady, our support from the City of Saline was reduced by $20,000 in June. This represents 10% of our total budget.

What do we do with our funds? In a nutshell, we help create a thriving and vibrant downtown Saline. We work with the State of Michigan to bring grants and other funding opportunities to local businesses, we promote quality events, we are in charge of the banners and flowers downtown, and so much more. We have a lot of work that still needs to be done to reach our Vision of Saline for 2028. And we thank you for all of your support.

Thank you for supporting Saline Main Street and the Saline community as a whole.

