PRESS RELEASE: Carrigans Have Moved Back to Michigan and Will Keep Carrigan Cafe Open

(Press Release)

Karen and Jason Carrigan and Maggie have moved back to Michigan. They are keeping the Carrigan Cafe open and running. Karen is there most days, stop in to say hello and she will come out of the office to visit, or look for her behind the counter or sitting at a table enjoying conversation with others and she is waiting for you to join in.

Karen is also back to volunteering on the Saline Main Street board, and with the Trunk or Treat event. Jason has a position with BASF, as their Training and Operations Capability Lead.

The Carrigan Cafe is celebrating its 9th year of operating on Sept. 26. Look for an event or happenings coming soon

