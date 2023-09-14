Saline MI
9-14-2023 2:18am

League of Women Voters Hosts Forum on Voting Rights

Washtenaw County will be implementing new voting rights in 2024 based on the passage of Proposal 2 in 2022. Learn about these changes and how they impact you with presentations by Ed Golembiewski, Director of Elections for Washtenaw County, and Jacquelyn Beaudry, Ann Arbor Clerk.

  • Learn about the permanent absentee ballot list
  • Find out your early voting options
  • How can you become a poll worker?
  • What other voting rights are new for 2024?
  • Time for public questions for our clerks

The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor District Library.

  • Tuesday, October 17, 2023
  • 6-7:30 pm
  • Ann Arbor District Library Westgate Branch, 2503 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor (Public Transit: AAATA Bus Routes 28, 30 & 32A)
