9-14-2023 2:18am
League of Women Voters Hosts Forum on Voting Rights
Washtenaw County will be implementing new voting rights in 2024 based on the passage of Proposal 2 in 2022. Learn about these changes and how they impact you with presentations by Ed Golembiewski, Director of Elections for Washtenaw County, and Jacquelyn Beaudry, Ann Arbor Clerk.
- Learn about the permanent absentee ballot list
- Find out your early voting options
- How can you become a poll worker?
- What other voting rights are new for 2024?
- Time for public questions for our clerks
The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Washtenaw County and Ann Arbor District Library.
What’s new from Prop 2?
- Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- 6-7:30 pm
- Ann Arbor District Library Westgate Branch, 2503 Jackson Ave, Ann Arbor (Public Transit: AAATA Bus Routes 28, 30 & 32A)
