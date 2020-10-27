CORONAVIRUS: One Death, 3 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

The 118th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

It's the second death reported since Friday after nearly a month without one.

Three more residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, bringing the total to 490. The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 87 to 4,867. None of the new positive tests came from people in Saline's 48176 zip code, where 218 people have tested positive.

Michigan reported 28 deaths across the state, including eight deaths identified reviewing vital records. 7,239 people have died with COVID-19 in Michigan. The state also added 2,367 more people testing positive for COVID-19.

The hospitalization numbers continue to look worse. The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds increased by 52 to 377. The number of patients on ventilators increased by six to 146. The state reported eight pediatric patients with COVID-19 and four other pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased by .4 to 3.9 percent. The state's positive test rate increased by .2 to 6.1 percent.