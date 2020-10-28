Unofficially Official: Trick-or-Treating from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween in City of Saline, Pittsfield Township

How will Halloween be different during the COVID-19 pandemic?

That's up to local families and the residents who give away treats.

According to Interim City Manager Mike Greene, Halloween trick-or-treating isn't officially a city-sanctioned event. However, the City of Saline is recommending trick-or-treating between 6 and 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31. Police Chief Jerrod Hart said the department plans to have cadets and Volunteers In Public Service out in force providing a little extra visibility to help families feel safe.

Pittsfield Township, which usually sets trick-or-treat hours, decided against it this year due to COVID-19. Still, for families who plan on trick-or-treating anyway, Pittsfield Township recommends the hours of 6 to 8 p.m.

A recent Harris poll on Halloween found that, of the 1,970 adults polled, nearly three out of four people have no plans to take their children trick-or-treating. So what is the public to do in the wake of the risks of going out for Halloween?