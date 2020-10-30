Culinary Arts Students Serving Thanksgiving Dinner
Students in the culinary arts program in South and West Washtenaw Consortium at Saline High School culinary are serving Thanksgiving dinner.
For $80, you'll receive dinner for four, which includes:
- Carved Turkey with gravy
- Stuffing
- Mashed Potatoes
- Candied Sweet Potatoes
- House-made Cranberry Sauce
- Green Beans
- Dinner Rolls
- 2 small Pies - pecan & pumpkin
To order a Thanksgiving dinner, click here, enter the amount owed ($80 for a dinner for 4, $160 for a dinner for eight, etc) and include your address and contact phone number.
Pickup is before 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Saline High School.
For further questions, contact Chef Sam Musto at 734-353-6629.