Culinary Arts Students Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

Students in the culinary arts program in South and West Washtenaw Consortium at Saline High School culinary are serving Thanksgiving dinner.

For $80, you'll receive dinner for four, which includes:

Carved Turkey with gravy



Stuffing



Mashed Potatoes



Candied Sweet Potatoes



House-made Cranberry Sauce



Green Beans



Dinner Rolls



2 small Pies - pecan & pumpkin

To order a Thanksgiving dinner, click here, enter the amount owed ($80 for a dinner for 4, $160 for a dinner for eight, etc) and include your address and contact phone number.

Pickup is before 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Saline High School.

For further questions, contact Chef Sam Musto at 734-353-6629.