Saline MI
10-30-2020 2:33pm

Culinary Arts Students Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

Students in the culinary arts program in South and West Washtenaw Consortium at Saline High School culinary are serving Thanksgiving dinner.

For $80, you'll receive dinner for four, which includes:

    • Carved Turkey with gravy
    • Stuffing
    • Mashed Potatoes
    • Candied Sweet Potatoes
    • House-made Cranberry Sauce
    • Green Beans
    • Dinner Rolls
    • 2 small Pies - pecan & pumpkin

To order a Thanksgiving dinner, click here, enter the amount owed ($80 for a dinner for 4, $160 for a dinner for eight, etc) and include your address and contact phone number.

Pickup is before 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Saline High School.

For further questions, contact Chef Sam Musto at 734-353-6629.

I am interested in this
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies