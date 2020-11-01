CROSSCOUNTRY: 5 Hornets Make All-Region Team As Saline Qualifies for State Meet

GIBRALTAR - 5 Hornets made the all-region team as Saline raced to a second-place finish and qualified for the state meet at the regional, held Saturday at Lake Erie Metropark.

Regional Photo Gallery Here. SEC Gallery Here.

Saline finished with 45 points - 10 points behind the winners from Pioneer. Earlier this year, Saline defeated Pioneer at the SEC Red meet to win the conference championship.

The Hornets will try to settle the score at the Michigan International Speedway, site of the MHSAA Cross Country Finals. Saline races at 11:30 a.m.

The Hornets were led by junior Lydia Alig, who was fourth in 19:04. Junior Madi Wood was seventh in 19:33.3.

Also making the all-region team were juniors Claire Endres (10th, 19:53) and Madison Stern (11th, 19:53.9) and sophomore Aubrey Stager (13th. 20:06).

Freshman Lucy Woehlke wasn't far off the all-region pace. She was 17th in 20:33.7. Freshman Laney Alig (24th, 21:09) also ran for the Hornets.

Regional Photo Gallery Here. SEC Gallery Here.

Coach Eileen Creutz said the team used the regional to practice how it wanted to race at the state meet.

"I thought we looked good," Creutz said. "We had some people perform well for us, though it's not really a 'PR' course. There's a lot of wind coming off the lake and the course is often soggy. So we don't come here to ready to run super fast, but we come here ready to prepare for next week."