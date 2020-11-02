Betty Hadley, Wife, Mother of 4, Worked for the National Sanitation Foundation International

Betty Jean Hadley (Loper), 95, of Saline, Michigan died peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Betty was born on July 1, 1925 in Highland, Michigan to the late Jasper “Jack” Loper and Alice (Chase) Loper.

On May 12, 1943 she married Jay William Hadley, Jr, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Jack Loper, and Robert Loper Sr, as well as 1 child, Jeri (Hadley) Adams.

She worked most of her life for the National Sanitation Foundation International, as both a laboratory tech and in administration before her retirement in 1982.

Betty is survived by 3 children, Joann Meriwether, Judith (Paul) Bunten, and Jeffrey (Andrea) Hadley; 6 grandchildren, Tracy (Gary) Greenfield, Paul “Biff” Bunten, Jr., Kelli (Andy) Cauley, Richard (Nicole) Meriwether III, Stacy (Matthew) Dennis and Dominic Mosher; 10 great grandchildren, Justin (Samantha) Lakatos, Joshua Lakatos, Matthew Lakatos (Courtney Kirk), Ashleigh Bunten, Hayley Bunten, Natalie Greenfield, Jared Greenfield, Aaliya Meriwether, Richard Meriwether IV, and Sophia Meriwether; 3 great great grandchildren, Elijah Lakatos, Paisley Lakatos, and Riley Lakatos; her niece Devyn Treaster and her nephew Robert Loper II. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to express their most heartfelt gratitude to all the people at the Evangelical Home of Saline and Arbor Hospice, who made sure mom was cared for and comfortable in her final days, and for helping guide the family through this difficult time. Please consider making a donation in mom’s name to Arbor Hospice. Thanks to all of you, for all you do. To sign Betty’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.