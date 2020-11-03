Election Day Finally Is Here

Tuesday is election day. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

City of Saline voters in precincts one and two will vote at Liberty School, 7265 Saline-Ann Arbor Road. Voters in precinct three will vote at First United Methodist Church, 1200 N. Ann Arbor St.

For those voting by absentee ballot, ballots must be returned to city hall or a city dropbox by 8 p.m. for votes to count.

City hall is located at 100 N. Harris.

The city dropboxes are located at:

City Hall Parking Lot- East End of Building behind Police Department

City Hall Lobby

Henry St Municipal Lot (behind Comerica Bank)