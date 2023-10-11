10-11-2023 1:36am
Saline Rec Hosts Annual Pumpkin Roll Nov. 4
The Halloween fun doesn't have to end on Oct. 31. Saline Recreation hosts the 20th annual Pumpkin Roll at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mill Pond Park.
Rollers will be split into groups and then they'll race their pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns down the Mill Pond Park Hill.
The event is free, but rollers are required to register online at SalineRec.com or by phone at 734-429-3502.
More News from Saline
- Pittsfield Township Participating in Prescription Drug #TakeBackDay Natonal Prescription #TakeBackDay is Oct. 28.
- GOLF: Celso 2nd at Regional, Qualifies for State Tournament Saline junior Grace Celso shot 77 to place second in the MHSAA Division 1 girls golf regional