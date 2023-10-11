Saline Rec Hosts Annual Pumpkin Roll Nov. 4

The Halloween fun doesn't have to end on Oct. 31. Saline Recreation hosts the 20th annual Pumpkin Roll at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mill Pond Park.

Rollers will be split into groups and then they'll race their pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns down the Mill Pond Park Hill.

The event is free, but rollers are required to register online at SalineRec.com or by phone at 734-429-3502.

More News from Saline