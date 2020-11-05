Democratic Slate Sweeps to Victory in Saline School Board Election

The "Blue Wave" was barely a ripple across the United States, Tuesday. But in the Saline Board of Education election, it was a tsunami that wiped out the conservative majority.

Gone are Tim Austin, Paul Hynek and Heidi Pfannes, the board's three officers -- all of whom have served as President of the Board of Education.

Replacing them are Aramide Boatswain (six-year seat), Jenny Miller and Brad Gerbe (four-year seat). All three were endorsed by the Washtenaw County Democratic Party.

In the four-year race, Jenny Miller went up early and never looked back.

"Thank you, Saline. I’m overwhelmed and humbled. I pledge to do my very best for our community. I’m so excited to do this with my friends, Aramide and Brad," Miller wrote on Facebook following the election.

Miller received a whopping 9019 votes and had cross-appeal in conservative and liberal precincts.

Gerbe took the second seat with 4,994 votes, overtaking Austin as the last precinct came in.

"I’m so excited that I get to do this with my friends Jenny Miller and Aramide Pinheiro-Boatswain," Gerbe wrote on Facebook. "Now we have to do the work. It’s about our kids Saline. Thank you for your trust. I’ll do my best every day for the next four years."

Austin was third with 4,797 votes. After the election, he congratulated the new board members.

"I want to congratulate our three new Saline Area School Board members Jenny Miller, Brad Gerbe, and Aramida Boatswain. I also want to thank all the candidates that chose to run," Austin said. "Over the past six years, I have been lucky to be able to serve this district. I have created many new friends, and been a 'student' myself learning so much throughout these six years. Thank you, Saline!"

Tom Frederick (4,001) were fourth and fifth.

Boatswain came from behind to defeat Hynek, the longest-serving member of the board, for the six-year seat. She finished with 6,951 votes to Hynek's 6,928 votes.

"It was a close race and with 27 more votes, Saline chose me and I am truly humbled. The campaign was rough, and I am ready to get to work. Thank you for allowing every marginalized and differently-abled child to see a mirror of themselves at the Saline Board of Education table. As a person of color words escape me today," Boatswain said.

Hynek offered his congratulations to the new board members.

"Congratulations to our newly elected Saline Area Schools Board of Education Trustees! I sincerely wish you the best of luck. To all of my supporters and those interactions with staff at SAS for 12 1/2 years - thank you," Hynek said.

Like one of the Saline City Council seats, two of the board seats were decided on the last precinct counted - the absentee ballots in the City of Saline's third precinct.

Gerbe and Boatswain began gaining ground on Austin and Hynek when the Pittsfield Township absentee ballots were reported.

And they kept chipping away at the leads as the City of Saline absentee ballot counts were released. At city hall, the last report of the night came around 1:20 a.m. Going into that report, Austin held a 40-vote lead on Gerbe. Hynek's lead seemed much safer, at 285.

The election of three Democratic Party-endorsed candidates to the board represents a massive shift on the Saline Board of Education. They, along with Susan Estep, Jennifer Steben and Michael McVey, give the liberal wing full control of the board.