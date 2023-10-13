LETTER: Brian Marl Endorses Jack Ceo, Chuck Lesch in Saline City Council Election

Dear friends -

Strong leadership is grounded in open and honest communication - in that vein, I wanted to provide some perspective regarding the upcoming City Council election.

The City of Saline has critical issues to deal with in the coming months and years, including rehabilitation of our wastewater treatment plant, infrastructure upgrades, improvements to our municipally owned recreation center, and the overall economic vitality of our community. All are fundamental to our residents' quality of life.

This is the time for thoughtful, seasoned leadership. We must elect forward-thinking individuals, capable of tangible accomplishments for the betterment of Saline.

By any objective measure, incumbent Jack Ceo & newcomer Chuck Lesch are the superior candidates. Councilmember Ceo is a retired law enforcement professional who has served thoughtfully and with distinction on City Council these past 8 years. Mr. Lesch is a former respected school board member and currently an active leader on our City's Parks Commission. Jack Ceo & Chuck Lesch are data-driven pragmatists, each with a record of substantial service to our community. Saline will undoubtedly benefit greatly from their presence on the Council dais.

Residents can vote for up to three individuals to serve on City Council. Brian Cassise and Jenn Harmount are also in the running. Both have been involved in City boards/commissions these past several years, which of course, I greatly appreciate. They offer different backgrounds and priorities. Residents should evaluate both to determine which individual they deem better suited for a seat on City Council.

A fifth candidate is also running. I wish her well in her personal and professional endeavors. However, she had her time on City Council, and was often disruptive and unprepared. Her contributions were negligible - we can and must do better.

Thank you for your consideration. Please remember to vote on or before November 7th. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out. My contact information is provided below.

Regards,

Brian D. Marl

Mayor

City of Saline

734-272-3654

briandmarl@gmail.com

