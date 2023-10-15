Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 16 - Friday, Oct 20

It's going to feel like fall. Lots of clouds. Rain is coming later in the week. Wednesday could be a beauty!

Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 16 - Friday, Oct 20

Monday

Overcast, with a high of 54 and low of 44 degrees. Overcast in the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening, overcast overnight.

High: 54° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 60 and low of 40 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 60° Low: 40° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 44 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening,

High: 65° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 66 and low of 49 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, patchy rain possible during the evening, clear overnight.

High: 66° Low: 49° with a 76% chance of rain.

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 55 and low of 45 degrees. Light drizzle during the morning, overcast during the afternoon and evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 55° Low: 45° with a 74% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

