Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Oct 16 - Friday, Oct 20
It's going to feel like fall. Lots of clouds. Rain is coming later in the week. Wednesday could be a beauty!
Weather outlook for Monday, Oct 16 - Friday, Oct 20
Monday
Overcast, with a high of 54 and low of 44 degrees. Overcast in the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening, overcast overnight.
High: 54° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of rain.
Tuesday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 60 and low of 40 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear during the evening,
High: 60° Low: 40° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high of 65 and low of 44 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening,
High: 65° Low: 44° with a 0% chance of rain.
Thursday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 66 and low of 49 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon, patchy rain possible during the evening, clear overnight.
High: 66° Low: 49° with a 76% chance of rain.
Friday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 55 and low of 45 degrees. Light drizzle during the morning, overcast during the afternoon and evening, partly cloudy overnight.
High: 55° Low: 45° with a 74% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
