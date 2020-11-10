Washtenaw Health Plan Offers Help With Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment

(Press Release from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

The Health Insurance Marketplace is open for enrollment from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, 2020 for coverage starting January 1, 2021. The Washtenaw Health Plan (WHP) team can help you find the plan that’s best for you. WHP staff are trained Certified Application Counselors and are waiting to help you. Call 734-544-3030 or email whp@washtenaw.org for a free appointment today.

Anyone with questions can call or email to talk about their options or make an appointment. Help is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and in other languages using telephone translation.

“It’s more important than ever to have health care coverage,” says Meredith Buhalis, program manager with the WHP. “We can help you look at your options and enroll in the best plan for you whether it’s the Marketplace, Medicaid, the Washtenaw Health Plan, or employer insurance.”

Every year, the WHP team helps over 5,000 community members review their options and access or keep health care coverage.

If you are already insured through the Marketplace (also known as HealthCare.gov, Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare), update your information and make sure your current plan is still the best one for you, your family and your budget. Visit your Marketplace account at HealthCare.gov or get help locally through the WHP.

If you are enrolled in a COBRA plan or lost your employer insurance due to job changes, you may be eligible for lower cost or subsidized healthcare coverage. WHP staff can help you determine the best option for you and your family members.

The WHP is part of the Washtenaw Health Initiative Medicaid and Marketplace Outreach and Enrollment Group providing multiple options for assistance with Marketplace applications. Other local organizations providing Open Enrollment help include Michigan Medicine, Packard Health and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System. Download the flyer in English, Spanish or Mandarin.

All Marketplace plans cover the 10 essential health benefits, including coverage for pre-existing medical conditions, doctors’ services, hospital care, prescription drug coverage, pregnancy and childbirth, mental health services, preventative care, birth control coverage, and more.

For more information about the WHP, health care coverage options, and local help visit healthcarecounts.org.