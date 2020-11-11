Principal Raft Recognizes National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists at Saline Board of Education Meeting

Saline High School Principal David Raft recognized the National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists at Tuesday's Saline Area Schools Board of Education meeting.

They are Brian P. Ashton, Regina K. Duerst, Ava Sarah N. Hajratwala, Cameron M. Huber, Sangjun Kang, Kandhan S. Nadarajah, Aubrey J. Parisi, Emma K. Rigg, Isaac H. Smith, Kyle J. Socha, and Thomas J. Walsh.

They are among 16,000 semifinalists for the 66th annual National MeritScholarship Program. They have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million. More than $1.5 million juniors at 21,000 American high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

"We have a well-rounded group of young leaders here tonight and we continue to be proud of all of our students here at Saline area schools but tonight we'd like to congratulate and thank these 20 students for a job well done," Raft said.