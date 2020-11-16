Saline Police Remind People to Lock Vehicle Doors, Keep Valuables Out of Sight After Rash of Thefts

Saline Police are warning people to lock their vehicle doors and to not keep valuables in sight after a rash of larcenies from automobiles Nov. 14-15.

Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department handled a couple of calls at the mobile community on the 400 block of Maple Road in the city. There were approximately 20 larcenies from vehicles at River Ridge in Saline Township.

"The M.O. is the same. Unlocked car doors. The suspect didn't use force or break anything to enter and grabbed whatever they could, like loose change," Radzik said.

Anyone with information should contact Saline Police at 734-429-7911. Michigan State Police are handling the thefts in Saline Township.