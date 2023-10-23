Saline MI
10-23-2023 4:10pm

Washtenaw United Girls Hockey Team Holding Tryout Skates

The Washtenaw United girls high school hockey team, open to all Washtenaw Girls outside the Ann Arbor Public Schools system, is holding tryout skates.

The skates take place at 8:30 p.m., Oct. 30, and 7 p.m., Nov. 1, at the Arctic Coliseum in Chelsea, 501 Coliseum Drive.

Contact washtenawunitedhockey@gmail for more information. Sign up at the link:

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive