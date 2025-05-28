LAX: Saline Defeats Tecumseh to Advance to Regional Championship

The Saline girls' lacrosse team defeated Tecumseh, 15-2, to advance to the MHSAA regional championship Friday evening.

Saline will play against Farmington Hills Mercy at Father Gabriel Richard High School.

Saline enters the game with a 17-3-1 record. Farmington Hills Mercy is 15-2.

Saline defeated Farmington Hills Mercy. 11-10, when the two teams competed on May 3 at Farmington Hills Mercy.

The winner of the MHSAA Division 2, Region 6 Final will advance to the semifinal against Detroit Country Day (14-1) or Bloomfield Hills Marian (12-6)

