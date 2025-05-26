Saline Community Fair to be held August 27 - 31, 2025

The thirty-two member Saline Community Fair Board is working hard planning the 2025 Saline Community Fair, scheduled for August 27 to August 31 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. (The fair exhibits are released on August 31, the rides will continue on September 1). The theme for this year’s fair is “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair. With the school year finishing soon, it is a great time to take advantage of the many opportunities offered in connection with the Saline Community Fair. From working on projects which can be exhibited in one of the many categories at the fair, to practicing for the youth and adult talent show and deciding what activities to participate in, just to highlight a few of the opportunities. The 2025 fair promises to be another week of fun, learning opportunities and special activities, including a concert by THREE MEN and a TENOR on Saturday, August 30 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The fair book and other updates will soon be available on the website at www.salinefair.org and contain contact information for each area if you have questions or would like more information. There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair! Come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025. Make your plans now to attend.

Volunteers have always been the backbone of Michigan fairs and festivals. A Saline Community Fair board volunteer received state recognition at the 2025 Michigan Association of Fairs and Expositions (MAFE) annual convention held in Grand Rapids. Steve Thelen received a 2024 Heritage Award which recognizes those individuals who have had a significant influence on their fair and have offered more than a decade of service to their community.

Volunteers are also the lifeblood of fairs and Annie Rothfuss was the 2024 Saline Community Fair Youth Volunteer of the Year. In addition, Becca Wenk Cadeau was selected as the 2024 Saline Community Fair Adult Volunteer of the Year. These awards recognize a volunteer’s overwhelming commitment in a single year and their involvement and leadership in the fair.

Eighteen of the Saline Community Fair board members attended the 2025 MAFE convention held in Grand Rapids. Attending were Scott Diuble, Erica Drake, Cindy Radak, Donna Jedele, Leslie Drake, Steve Thelen, Bruce Fritts, Denise Blumenauer, Jacob Schaible, Dale Radak, Nancy Thelen, Elaine Masters, Bacca Cadeau, Judy Fritts, Casey Fritts, Katelyn Schaible, Lee Blumenauer and Richard Sally. Those participating in the three days of convention sessions attended many workshops, general sessions and round table discussions relating to fair events and activities.

