SOCCER: Dominant Hornets Take the District Championship

The unbeaten Saline varsity soccer team has come to play.

The SEC Champ Hornets defeated Huron, 4-0, to take the district championship and advance to next week's regional at Dearborn High School.

Saline faces Grosse Pointe South at 5 p.m., Tuesday. Salem and either Monroe or Brownstown Woodhaven are on the other side. of the Regional 3 bracket.

Some scored twice in the first three minutes to take early control.

"We were really fired up from the first whistle," Saline coach Leigh Rumbold said. "We were just on the front foot. Everybody was really ready to go."

Teagan Warden scored on a corner by Cayla Sturms just 1:17 into the contest.

"We had literally just talked about it coming out of the locker room that we have to be aggressive in the air in both boxes. Teagan gets her head on it and directs it. It goes over the goalkeeper and it's an unreal start," Rumbold said.

Less than a minute later, MaKena Means scored to make it 2-0.

11:35 into the half, Sienna Snyder scored to make it 3-0. With 9:24 to play in the first half, Snyder set up Means' second goal.

Rumbold was happy with Means' big game in the finals

"She's been working really hard at her game and trying to understand what we want from her playing as a forward," Rumbold said. "She didn't have her best game in the semifinal, but that shows good character that she bounces back and scores two goals in the district finals."

Saline defeated Skyline, 2-0, on Wednesday, but the game was never in doubt. The Hornets dominated the game territorially. Now they have a 4-0 win in the finals.

If you think that the Saline girls have taken their game to a different level in the postseason, you're not alone.

"We've got a lot of players with post-season experience. Although we have only five seniors, we have a good amount of players who've played in huge games for their club," Rumbold said. "So we embrace the moment. When it's win-or-go-home situations, that's when you see the best of us."

Saline has not played Grosse Pointe South this year. The coaches will find video and begin game planning for the regional semifinal.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cisHl8dcibI -->

MaKena Means

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOEGnXDNXTw -->

