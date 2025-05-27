Salty Summer Sounds Returns to Downtown Saline!

Get ready to dance, dine, and unwind — Salty Summer Sounds is back for another season of feel-good live music in downtown Saline! Every Wednesday from June 12 through August 14, the West Henry Street Parking Lot will transform into the heart of downtown with free concerts, family activities, and a lively atmosphere made even better by the Saline Social District.

From the soul-stirring blues of Dr. Pocket to the smooth Steely Dan stylings of Major Dudes, this year’s lineup features something for every music lover — and yes, your whole family (including the dog) is invited to the party! Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Michigan Orthodontics, kids can enjoy activities while adults kick back with a beverage from one of our participating bars and restaurants.

Concert Schedule:

June 12 – Ferrario: Rock and pop covers with rich harmonies

June 19 – Judy Banker Band: Americana with soul and storytelling

June 26 – ABC Sisters & The Big Band Theory: Swing-era charm and 1940s flair

July 3 – Dr. Pocket: Detroit's horn-fueled R&B, blues, and jazz

July 10 – Ironwood: Acoustic duo blending Celtic and folk traditions

July 17 – Wishing Well: Classic rock favorites and high-energy jams

July 24 – Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic: Michigan's premier youth fiddling group

July 31 – Detroit Social Club: Motown, blues, and crowd-pleasing grooves

August 7 – A2Zed & Band Slam Winner: A double feature of rising stars

August 14 – Major Dudes: Steely Dan tribute and Detroit Music Award winners

All concerts begin at 7:00 PM, and the music can be heard throughout downtown Saline — so grab a drink, shop local, and make a night of it!

Salty Summer Sounds is proudly presented by Saline Main Street, a nonprofit working to keep downtown Saline vibrant and thriving. For full event details, visit www.salinemainstreet.org or follow @SalineMainStreet on social media.

About Saline Main Street:

Saline Main Street is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting a vibrant downtown experience for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. Through events, public art, beautification, and economic development efforts, we’re helping Downtown Saline thrive — one block at a time.

