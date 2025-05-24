Memorial Day Activities Planned for Saline

"Not many towns do Memorial Day the way Saline does," said Tim Driscoll, the longtime organizer of Memorial Day activities for the Saline American Legion Post 322.

Driscoll told us what was planned.

Jonathan R. Winters is the parade's grand marshal. He'll also make remarks at Oakwood Cemetery following the parade. Winters enlisted in the US Navy in 1985. He boarded the US WS Sims FF-1059 as an electrician. He served four years. He re-enlisted and went to Viborg, Denmark, where he was assigned to NATO.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is expected to visit Saline.

BSA Troop 439 and the Saline American Legion Post 322 will host the annual pancake breakfast at the Saline Area Fire Department (Michigan and Harris), from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The cost is $8 for people aged 11 and up. Children 6-10 cost $5. Children 5 and under are free. This includes pancakes and sausage and water or coffee. Juice is $2. Cash is preferred.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Michigan and Harris. People will line Michigan Avenue to watch the parade as it heads west down Michigan Avenue. The parade features veterans, scouting groups, bands and more.

People will follow the parade to Oakwood Cemetery for remarks and prayers.

Following the parade, people are invited for a free hot dog lunch across the street at the Saline American Legion Post 322, at 320 W. Michigan Avenue.

