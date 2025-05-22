What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 25

We're heading into Memorial Day weekend.. Here's what's going on.

...

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 23 - Sunday, May 25

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri May 23 4:30 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

May Comedy Night at The 109 CX - Fri May 23 7:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

Back by popular demand, our Third Comedy Night at The 109 hits the stage on Thursday, May 23 from 7–9 PM! Join us for another evening of side-splitting stand-up and spontaneous hilarity as a fresh lineup of comedians brings the house down. Whether you're a returning fan or a first-timer, you're in for a night of laughter, good vibes, and community fun in the heart of downtown Saline. Grab a drink, find a seat, and let the good times roll!

🎟 Tickets: $20 (buy them here: https://app.gopassage… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 24 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we will be joined by a representative from the DNR to help us learn about wildlife resistant landscaping. The Master Gardeners return to answer your gardening questions. The treasure hunt animal is the goat!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Library Holiday Closing - Sat May 24 10:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed Saturday, May 24-Monday, May 26, for the… [more details]

Resale Boutique Memorial Day Weekend Sale - Sat May 24 10:00 am

The Resale Boutique

They have reorganized the basement & everything is 50% - 75% off! There have also been new markdowns throughout the shop. Don't miss out on these amazing deals!Friday, Saturday and Sunday. [more details]

Shawarma Chef at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat May 24 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Bringing the authentic flavors of Lebanese street food to Saline!

[more details]

Library Holiday Closing - Sun May 25 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

The library will be closed Sunday, May 25 & Monday, May 26, for… [more details]

