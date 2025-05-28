Loving Wife and Mother Lois Albright was a Faithful Christian

Lois Jean Albright, age 99, of Saline, MI was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Lois was born on October 27, 1925 in Racine, WI to Victor and Erna Wollang (Krenzke).

On November 19, 1950 she was united in marriage to the late William C. Albright. She began her secretarial career at Jacobsen Mfg. Co. in Racine where she met her husband. Lois also worked as Executive secretary at Twin Disc and Walker Forge where she was secretary to the president of the company.

Lois will be remembered most as a faithful Christian and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed being a homemaker, singing in her church choir, bible study, gardening alongside her husband, and spending time with grandchildren. She was a long time member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Racine, WI and for the past 22 years at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline, MI.

Lois is survived by her children Pamela (William) Monfeli of Charlotte, NC, and Patricia (Dennis) Wetzel of Saline, MI. She is further survived by grandchildren Meredith (David) Misko, Peter (Cassie) Monfeli, Devan (Dylan) Jennings, Logan Wetzel and great-grandchildren Ella and Jack Misko. She is also survived by loving niece, Kristine Nowak. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Bill, sisters and brother Dorothy Krueger, Carolyn Naegeli and Victor Wollang Jr., and beloved grandson Ryan Monfeli.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Kresge Healthcare and Arbor Hospice for their care and support.

Revelations 2:10 "Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life"

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 29 from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at Christ Our King Lutheran Church in Saline. Funeral Services will then be held at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Joseph Polzin officiating. A luncheon will then be held at the Church at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lois’ name may be made to Christ Our King Lutheran Church, 3255 Saline Waterworks Rd, Saline, MI 48176.

