10-24-2023 3:14am
Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Upcoming Events
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announces the following events:
- H&R Block Ribbon Cutting, 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, 1305 E. Michigan Ave.
- Late Lunch Tuesday, at 1 p.m., Oct. 31, at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.
- Women in Business, 6-8 p.m., Nov. 7, at Brewed Awakenings, 7025 E. Michigan Ave, with guest speaker Elizabeth Ilitch, co-owner of Express Employment Professionals. Register here.
For more information visit SalineChamber.org.
