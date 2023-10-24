Saline MI
Saline Area Chamber of Commerce Announces Upcoming Events

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce announces the following events:

  • H&R Block Ribbon Cutting, 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, 1305 E. Michigan Ave.
  • Late Lunch Tuesday, at 1 p.m., Oct. 31, at Mac's Acadian Seafood Shack.
  • Women in Business, 6-8 p.m., Nov. 7, at Brewed Awakenings, 7025 E. Michigan Ave, with guest speaker Elizabeth Ilitch, co-owner of Express Employment Professionals. Register here. 

For more information visit SalineChamber.org.

