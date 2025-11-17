FOOTBALL: Saline QB Tommy Carr Switches to Michigan

Saline QB Tommy Carr's older brother, CJ, surprised many followers by choosing Notre Dame over Michigan. Now Tommy is responsible for the surprise. He's choosing Michigan after first choosing Miami of Ohio.

Carr had a strong junior year and looked faster, stronger and more poised in his senior year, so it shouldn't have come as a surprise he might field offers from bigger schools. He completed 176-of-254 passes for 2797 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions. Carr rushed for 300 yards and eight touchdowns.

He led Saline to the SEC Red championship and its first district title since 2020.

He is the grandson of Lloyd Carr, who coached at Michigan for 13 years, and Tom Curtis, an All-Big 10 Safety for Michigan. His father, Jason, was the backup QB for the Wolverines.

