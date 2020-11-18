Saline MI
11-18-2020 11:40am

Saline Rec Center Announces Changes

The Saline Rec Center announced operational changes as a result of the Michigan Department and Health and Human Services health order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Indoor group fitnesses have been halted. Virtual and outdoor classes continue.
  • Water aerobics classes have been canceled. Lap lane, water walking and family swim will continue.
  • In-person jujitsu is now virtual.
  • Gym America's Tumbling Tots is now virtual.
  • Basketball shootaround rules are the same.
  • Racquetball courts are open for individual or family use.
  • Hours remain 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
  • Use of the fitness facility is the same. Equipment is 12 feet apart. Free weight and nautilus equipment rooms will operate at a reduced capacity.
  • Masks are required at all times except when swimming or showering.

For more information call 734-429-3502.

