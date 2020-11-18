COVID-19: No Deaths, 6 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and six hospitalizations according to local COVID-19 data updated Wednesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

125 county residents with COVID-19 have died. 578 people have been hospitalized - including 46 over the over the last week. The county reported 126 people testing positive for COVID-19 since yesterday's update. 7,243 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County increased to 7.5 percent. The rate remained at 13.8 percent for the state.

The State of Michigan reported 62 people dying with COVID-19, raising the total to 8,190. 5,772 more people tested positive in today's update

Hospitalization stats show another increase in the number of patients in critical care beds and needing ventilator care. The critical care patient increased by 33 to 809 - the highest number since May 3. The number of patients requiring ventilator care increased by 30 to 397.

There are 14 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and another six patients believed to have COVID-19.