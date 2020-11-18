MHSAA Announces Plan for Resuming High School Sports

Two Saline High School sports teams had their season paused by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, which stopped activity after the state issued a health order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Today the MHSAA released its plan to relaunch the fall sports season, which impacts the Saline girls swim and dive team and the football team.

According to the plan, if the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services allows it, the swim and dive finals would take place Tuesday, Dec. 22 (diving) and Wednesday, Dec. 23 (swimming).

Football would pick up where they left off. The regional championship round has Saline visiting Rockford. That would take place Tuesday, Dec. 15 or Wednesday, Dec. 16. The semifinals would take place Dec. 21-22 and the finals would take place Dec. 28-29 at Ford Field.

The MHSAA plan also relaunches the volleyball tournament.

Practice would resume Dec. 9. Winter sports could begin by Jan. 4.

“We understand where COVID numbers were trending, and that’s why we have been supportive of the order to pause,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But these fall sports deserve closure, and this strategy provides the best opportunities without further interruptions to a normal course of training and competition."

Uyl said few fall sports teams were active, limiting the potential for athletes to spread the virus.

The MHSAA Representative Council will consider possible adjustments to the plan when it meets for its annual fall meeting Dec. 4.

Winter practices, which had already begun for many sports, would