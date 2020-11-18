Janet Raus, Wife, Mother and Dear Friend to All, Loved Her Time in the Kitchen and Garden

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Elaine Raus of Manchester, Michigan.

Wife, mother and dear friend to all, who left this world unexpectedly due to complications from surgery at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 with her family by her side.

Janet was born in Monroe, Michigan, the daughter of the late Martha Elizabeth (Parrott) Reed and Michael Reed. Janet graduated Saline High School in 1956. After meeting the man of her dreams, she waited two years until he came back from the United States Navy and they immediately got married on August 30, 1957. They celebrated 63 years of marriage this year.

Janet will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Norwin H. Raus Jr. of Manchester; her son, Norwin R. (Kathleen) Raus of Manchester and five step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Robert N. Raus and her siblings. Janet is also survived by a sister, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

Janet loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends. Her favorite baked and dessert items will be missed by many. She also enjoyed gardening, canning all her vegetables, knitting, crocheting, decorating for the holidays and also loved her crosswords. Her favorite Bible verse, John 3:15-18 – “That whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”

Janet lived a wonderful life surrounded by people who adored her. We will always carry her memory in our hearts.

Friends are invited to celebrate Janet’s life with her family on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Due to state capacity restrictions there may be a brief wait to pay your respects. A private funeral service for the family will be held immediately afterwards by Rev. Pam and Keith Koebel and will be available to watch online at the funeral homes Facebook page. At 2:00 P.M., Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline for family and friends by Rev. Lynn Finkbeiner. Memorial donations may be made in Janet Elaine Raus’s name to St. Paul United Church of Christ, 122 W. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI 48176. To sign Janet’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.