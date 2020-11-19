Coach Erica Reilly Resigns as Saline High School Field Hockey Coach

Erica Reilly, who coached the Saline field hockey team to its first state championship, has resigned as head coach of the varsity team.

A job posting on the Saline Area Schools website indicates the Saline Athletic Department is seeking a field hockey coach. Athletic Director Andrew Parrish confirmed Reilly has left the program and notified the team this week.

Reilly was named varsity coach in May of 2014. Prior to that, she launched the Saline Middle School field hockey program and was coach there for three years.

Reilly quickly turned the program into a powerhouse. In the fall of 2015, Saline High School won the Division 2 state championship. Since then, the Hornets have been one of the top teams in Division 1.

Reilly turned the Saline High School field hockey program around with the aid of her three daughters - Shannon, Devin and Erin, all of whom went on to play field hockey in college. Reilly's youngest daughter graduated from Saline in 2020 and she returned to coach the team this fall, leading the team to a Final 4 appearance.

Reilly studied and played at the University of Iowa and graduated with BA in Communications in 1990. At Iowa she was two-time First Team All-American ’88, ’89; rhree-time All-Big Ten ’87, ’88, ‘89; Big Ten Medal of Honor winner 1989-1990; two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year ’87, ‘88; Big Ten Player of the Year ’89; Big Ten All Decade Team 1981-1991; Honda Broderick Sports Award Nominee 88-89; and All Big Ten Academic Team.

After college, she played for the US National Team and represented the U.S. in the World Cup in Sydney, Australia in 1990. In 2007, she was inducted into the University of Iowa Hall of Fame.

Erica lives in Saline with her husband Jim (a former linebacker and Captain of the 1988 Iowa Hawkeyes football team).