CJ Robison's Eagle Scout Project at the Rec Center Brings Him Full Circle

As a youngster in the Saline Recreation kids camp, CJ Robison gardened in the raised beds behind the Rec Center.

Recently, the Saline High School junior and member of Boy Scout Troop 416 completed his Eagle Scout project, which saw him rebuilding the raised garden beds, installing a new compost box, and doing landscaping which included brick pavers.

Robison reflected on coming full circle.

"It's really nice. I remember going to that camp and it was a lot of fun, so I'm just glad I can pass it on," Robison said. "I think it looks good. It was a fun project and I'm really glad I did it."

Robison approached Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs many months ago looking for ideas for an Eagle Scout project. Behind the Rec Center said two raised gardens, installed years ago by Saline Rotary, a compost bin and a butterfly garden created by Girl Scout Megan Ringle.

"We were really interested in expanding the garden and relocating the compost bin. He worked with us and then came up with the designs and he recently finished the project," Scruggs said. "It turned out fantastic. CJ did a great job."

Scruggs said the raised garden beds and compost bins are made of cedar which should be much more durable.

Robison, with the help of fellow Scouts and volunteers, installed five raised garden beds, a new compost bin, brick pavers and mulch. It took two workdays, each four hours long, to complete the work, with 9 or 10 people working - spaced and wearing masks. It also took a few return trips to tie up loose ends.

The project cost $1,116. Fendt Building Supply donated the bricks, Chelsea Lumber helped with the wood, families donated cans and bottles, and the Miller family donated more than $300 for the projects.

"So I'd like to thank them," Robison said.

The work on site was just the tip of the iceberg. Planning, designing, fundraising and organizing were also time-consuming.

To achieve the Eagle Scout rank, Robison has to submit a written report.

Robison said Scouting has been an important part of his life.

"It's a great opportunity to make friends. It's a really good learning opportunity. You learn skills you wouldn't learn normally," Robison said. "They teach you how to manage your finances and manage a project like this. It teaches you how to be a leader."