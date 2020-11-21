Farmers Market in Downtown Saline Saturday Morning

The Saline Farmers Market is in downtown Saline Saturday morning, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Salt Springs Brewery, located across the street from the market at 117 S. Ann Arbor St., is "Brunch to Go" kits. They cost $45, serve five people and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2:30, Saturday or Sunday.

Choose between Lorraine (bacon) quiche and Florentine (spinach quiche). For meat, you choose between crispy smoked bacon and house-made sausage patties. You also receive breakfast potatoes and seasonal fruit salad. Lastly, choose between beat salad and autumn spinach salad.

Call 734-295-9191 and allow at least 30 minutes.