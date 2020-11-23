COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 27 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday Morning

Three more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 and 27 more have been hospitalized since Friday morning, according to data updated on the Washtenaw County Health Department website Monday.

129 residents have died with COVID-19. 616 people have been hospitalized, including seven since Sunday morning. 470 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including 205 since Sunday morning.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/wcpublichealth/photos/a.494469963528/101588435… -->

According to COVIDactnow.org, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County remains 7.0 percent. The positive test rate for Michigan fell slightly to 13.1 percent since Friday.

The State of Michigan reported 65 deaths over the last two days, bringing the total to 8,543 people. The state also reported that 11,511 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days.

Hospitalization data continues to go in the wrong direction. After a one-day dip, the number of people in critical care beds climbed by 37 to 872. The number of people on ventilators increased by 52 to 872. The number of pediatric patients increased by nine to 19, with seven additional pediatric patients believed to have COVID-19.

<!-- EMBEDDED INFOGRAM URL: https://infogram.com/michigan-icuventilator-covid-19-stats-1h7g6k0p0knr… -->