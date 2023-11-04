Saline Craft show Crafter Preview

DAVE GRABARCZYK - Perrysburg, OH

Wood Valet and Jewelry Boxes

DAVE GRABARCZYK is an Award-winning wood artist specializing in creating unique valet and jewelry boxes. As functional art, they are useful and stand out as art objects on their own. “What amazes me the most is the natural beauty a piece of wood exhibits when the proper finish has been applied to it,” states Dave. Starting over 35 years ago, after visiting a craft show, he eventually evolved to these unique boxes made on a band saw. Although most are made from oak and walnut, they are accentuated with decorative accents of exotic woods such as bloodwood, wenge, padauk, sapele, and others. These boxes feature a wide variety of designs, each with drawers or compartments lined with rayon suede fibers. Many include a hidden back or side drawer. Each is cut free hand on the band saw, so no two are ever exactly alike. Dave won a 2nd place award for wood at the Toledo Area Crosby Festival of the Arts show in June, then won the Purchase Award at the Art on the Mall show at the University of Toledo in July. Meet this talented artist in Booth 93 as Dave looks forward to seeing new and previous customers at the Saline show.

More News from Saline