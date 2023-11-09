Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

RACHAEL COLEMAN, Brooklyn, MI

New Life Creations - Wood signs

“My husband and I reclaim barn wood local to our area. We dig through the pile of what was once a barn to get exactly what we are looking for,” states RACHAEL COLEMAN. Rachael then converts these pieces into new and unique signs for your home décor. “Seeing new life brought into the old barn wood pieces is very satisfying,” she continues. Rachael’s best-selling products are Christmas décor, but mainly Christmas movie quotes and interactive pieces for the kids (countdown to Christmas with moveable wreaths). However, her 2023 line also includes a variety of other home décor signs of funny quotes to family-related sayings, plus Bible verses to other inspirational quotes. This will all be available in Booth 73 at the Saline Craft Show. Rachael started painting at the age of 8, and on her family's suggestion, she began selling at local shows. Visit this booth to find a holiday gift or a great décor item for your home.

More News from Saline