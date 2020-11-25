Marilyn Brassow, Mother to 5 Daughters, Worked as an Operating Room Nurse for 55 Years

Marilyn Louise Brassow, age 88, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 with family by her side.

Marilyn was born July 1, 1932 to the late Herman and Bertha (Henes) Jedele. On August 3rd, 1957 she married the late George N. Brassow Jr.

Marilyn is survived by her five daughters Laura (Steve) Schaible of Brooklyn, Lisa (Steven) Telgen of Milan, Linda (Ron) Santini of Wixom, Leslie (Rob) Hughes of Tecumseh, and Lois (Dan) Hargenrader of Ypsilanti; seven grandchildren, Jenniffer (Scott) Stanczak, Jessica (Craig) Herceg, Jillian (Brian) Bartsch, Samantha (Aaron) Friese, Andrew Telgen, Makayla Santini, Katherine Hughes (Matthew Neitman); and seven great-grandchildren Hazel, Cora, and Rose Stanczak, George and Eliza Herceg, Walter and Mabel Bartsch. She is also survived by siblings Lloyd (Marlene) Jedele, Liz (Richard) Roehm, sisters-in-law Irene Jedele and Mary Jedele, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George and three brothers LeRoy Jedele, Harold Jedele, James Jedele, and a sister-in law Caroline Jedele.

After graduating from nursing school at Foote Memorial in Jackson, Michigan in 1953 Marilyn went on to work as a RN at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in the operating room for over 55 years. She considered her family her greatest accomplishment next to her nursing career. Marilyn was a member at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline, Michigan where a private memorial service will take place with immediate family. Burial will follow at the Lodi Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (https://www.trinitylutheran-saline.org), Arbor Hospice (https://www.arborhospice.org), or ALS Association of Michigan (https://www.als.org).

