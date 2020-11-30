COVID-19: No Deaths Since Saturday, 33 Hospitalizations since Wednesday in Washtenaw County

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths in Washtenaw County since Friday, according to state and county data. Saturday, date updated on the state's coronavirus website showed two more county residents died with COVID-19, bringing the total to 133. Since Saturday, 161 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state and county data, which includes 101 positive tests since 11 a.m., Sunday, according to the county health department.

The county resumed updating its public data for the first time since Wednesday. It showed 33 COVID-19-related hospitalizations since then. 670 people have now been hospitalized with COVID-19. (There were 48 in the previous five days.) The county also reported four hospitalizations since 11 a.m., Sunday.

State data showed 98 more people dying with COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing Michigan's total to 9,134. The state also reported 10,428 people testing positive for COVID-19.

Michigan's hospitalization data showed 19 more people in critical care beds, bringing the total to 851. The number of patients receiving ventilator care increased by 59 to 531 - a level not seen since May 6. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by five to 17, with three more patients believed to have COVID-19.