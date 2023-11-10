Saline Picks Kim Jasper as Next Middle School Principal

Kim Jasper, a Saline High School alum, is expected to return to the district as principal of Saline Middle School, the school district announced Thursday.

Spokesperson Jackelyn Martin said Jasper will be recommended to the Board of Education at its next meeting on Nov. 14. Jasper is expected to start at Saline Middle School on Jan. 1.

Jasper has been principal at Milan Middle School since 2021-22. She began her teaching career in Milan's adult education program in 2007 and transitioned to the middle school in 2009. She taught Success for Tomorrow, Spanish 7/8, and English/Language Arts 7 before becoming assistant principal in 2019.

“Mrs. Jasper is going to provide tremendous leadership for our students and staff," Superintendent Stephen Laatsch said in a press release. "We are eager to collaborate with her in order to accelerate the outstanding teaching and learning opportunities that are taking place at Saline Middle School.”

In an introductory letter to middle school staff, Jasper expressed excitement at her new role.

"I am ecstatic to be joining the team at Saline Middle School and to be joining a strong tradition of powerful instruction and dedication to student growth. I am confident that as we join forces in January, we will carve a path which elevates student voices, honors individual experiences, and shapes a culture which is uniquely middle school.”

Interim principal David Raft, who returned to the district when Michelle Szczechowicz resigned for a job in Holly, will remain with the district through the end of February, working with Jasper and assistant principal Lindsay Guenther.

“It’s been an honor to serve the Saline Middle School community in this capacity. I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Jasper and Mrs. Guenther in order to assure a smooth transition for Saline Middle School students,” Raft said in the statement.

Jasper holds a master’s degree in Teaching and Curriculum from Michigan State University and is working to complete an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Michigan University.

According to the district's press release, throughout her principalship, Jasper has focused on trauma-informed and restorative practices to direct student behavior in positive ways. Her approach assisted students to develop healthy, collaborative relationships in order to foster academic, social, and emotional growth, according to the news release.

Jasper lives in Milan with her husband, four daughters and two dogs.

More News from Saline