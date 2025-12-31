Young Artists of the Artist League Create a Winter Wonderland Mural

In a heartwarming display of creativity and teamwork, fourth and fifth-graders from Saline Community Education’s Mural Making class recently collaborated on a Winter Wonderland mural. The project transformed blank panels into a sparkling, snowy scene filled with evergreens, snowy hills, kids playing, and snowflakes—bringing the fun of winter to life.

Students Claire Baker Bertrand, Zoey Coffey, Molly Dula, Winnie Sly and Etta Williams created the mural in the Artist League’s Mural Making class, which met twice a week for four weeks at Liberty School.

The mural titled "Winter Wonderland" began with each student working on gradients to lay down the sky and snowy hills on two 2 x 2 foot panels for the background. From there, the students went in their own creative direction with the design of their panels. As fourth grader Etta Williams shared, "I was inspired to paint the things I think are fun about winter." Once complete, the panels were combined to create the mural. Students also designed an “I Spy” activity to accompany their mural artwork.

This collaborative effort not only honed the students' artistic skills but also taught valuable lessons in cooperation and planning. The class encouraged students to express themselves individually while within the context of a larger piece.

The temporary mural, approved by the Saline Arts and Culture Committee and the City of Saline, is on display in the parking lot off North Ann Arbor Street in downtown Saline.

To sign up for the next Mural Making class starting in January, visit Saline Community Education at https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/course/1561/winter-spring-2026/mural-making

Andrea Worthing teaches The Artist League's classes.

