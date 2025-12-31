12-31-2025 5:36pm
Saline Firefighters Extinguish Combine Fire
Saline Firefighters extinguished a combine fire in Lodi Township around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Saline Area Fire Department was called to the 7200 block of Pleasant Lake Road at shortly after 4:30 p.m. The dispatcher reported a combine was on fire inside a barn behind the home on the Centennial Farm. Firefighters arrived around 4:45 p.m. and found light smoke showing,
Firefighters knocked down the blaze by 4:53 p.m. and they cleared the scene by 5:35 p.m.
