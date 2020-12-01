Man And Woman Dead After Shooting in Lodi Township

A man and woman are dead after a shooting in Lodi Township Tuesday night.

Emergency workers were called to the 3700 block of Pleasant Lake Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. for multiple victims of a shooting.

Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Health Department, said it appeared the deceased are husband and wife.

"We do not believe there is a threat to the community and we are not looking for a suspect at this time," Jackson said.

The deceased were in their thirties and living with the deceased man's parents and grandparents in the home, according to a source familiar with the family.

Law enforcement from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were at the scene, along with responders from the Saline Area Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance.