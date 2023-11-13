Saline Chamber of Commerce Announces Parade Theme, Tree Lighting and More

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the upcoming Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting. This year’s theme is Peace on Earth! This event will take place on Saturday, December 2, in downtown Saline. The Tree Lighting will commence at 5 p.m. on the corner of Michigan Avenue and N. Ann Arbor Street. The parade itself will kick off at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection between Davenport Street and Michigan Avenue. Photos with Santa will be available after the parade at Whitepine Studios LLC (105 W. Michigan Ave.).

Other events taking place on this day will be the Cocoa Crawl hosted by Saline Main Street which begins at noon and concludes at 5 p.m. The Merry Mile event, which benefits Saline High School Cross Country, will kick off simultaneously with the “flick of the switch” to light the tree. More information on the Merry Mile is available below:

Saline Merry Mile Presented by Ann Arbor Running Company (runsignup.com)

For the 48th Annual Parade and Tree Lighting, the chamber calls upon the community to participate. The entry form is available on our website via the homepage and event page:

https://www.salinechamber.org/holiday-parade-tree-lighting/

If you would like to submit an entry, please do so before Nov. 17. This will help with chamber planning and logistics leading up to the event. Floats, motorized vehicles, and walking/marching groups are all welcome!

This year’s co-emcees are Lucy Ann Lance and Annherst Kreitz. The Grand Marshall is Carla Scruggs, recently retired City of Saline Parks and Recreation Director for 32 years and former advisor to the Saline Youth Council. Major sponsors so far include SBK Orthodontics, EHM Senior Solutions, and MMI Engineered Solutions. If you are interested in sponsorship, please contact the chamber using the information below.

Follow SACC on Facebook (Saline Area Chamber of Commerce) and Instagram (@SalineAreaChamber) to stay up to date on all chamber happenings and announcements. If you have any questions, please call the SACC Office @ 734.429.4494 or email Kolby Miller, Operations Manager: office@salinechamber.org

