Youth Recreation Basketball League - https://bit.ly/3El2HWy

The purpose of the Community Education Basketball League is to provide students with an opportunity to learn and develop basketball skills, play games in an organized setting, understand good sportsmanship and team-work, and have fun! These leagues have been created for both the beginning and the experienced player — no previous experience is required. This league is open to all boys in grades 1-8 and girls in grades 1-6. The league will be divided into grade level divisions - these divisions will be divided based on numbers of registrations in each grade.

Once-a-week practices begin the week of January 8th. Please indicate days you cannot practice at time of registration. Hour-long practices typically take place between 6-9 pm.Registration deadline is December 1st. Games are Saturdays, January 20 - March 2. No games over Presidents' Day Weekend. There will be 6 weeks of games and 8 weeks of practices. Players need a jersey to participate in this league. Returning players may use their jersey from last year. New jerseys can be purchased with United Image Group at https://bit.ly/47PH5hV. During registration please indicate if you’d like to coach. *Grade levels of league divisions are subject to change based on enrollment numbers.

More News from Saline