Saline City Council Preview: Environmental Studies Could Keep Wastewater Treatment Project On Site

Saline City Council will meet Monday to review environmental studies completed on property housing the current wastewater treatment plant and on nearby properties.

(Agenda and Zoom instructions here)

Council will review the studies and consider funding options to upgrade and rehab the plant built more than 60 years ago on the 200 block of Monroe Street.

Council long ago reached a consensus that upgrading and expanding in place was the only financially reasonable option. Council did consider the possible expansion of the current site to neighboring properties owned by Adient (formerly Johnson Controls/Universal Hoover). The city hired TetraTech to conduct Phase 1 environmental studies at 247 Monroe (the wastewater treatment plant), 232 Monroe Street (the former Universal Diecast property) and 237 Monroe Street (the office building and parking lot in front of the wastewater treatment plant).

According to the studies, there are no known environmental risks for expanding to the north and west on the existing wastewater treatment plant property. The study does suggest operations could cause aesthetic and noise issues for nearby residents.

The majority of council had already expressed opposition to the idea of using part of the Adient property across the street for wastewater treatment. The study should solidify that sentiment. According to the study, building and operating on that property could risk worker safety, might require dangerous disposal of contaminated soil at a landfill, barrier costs, higher construction costs and due care plans.

Expansion to 237 S. Monroe St. would also risk worker safety and likely cause higher safety costs.

232 Monroe Street is contaminated with PFAS, volatile organic compounds, metals and cyanide. 237 Monroe Street was once an unmonitored city dump. Monitoring wells have found some groundwater contamination and some, volatile organic compounds in the soil, and PFAS on the western border of the site.

A siting study showed the city might spend up to $90-96 million to build a new plant that could serve Saline's expected growth area. Connecting might to the Ypsilanti regional system might cost about $87 million. Council ultimately decided to upgrade and rebuild in place. It would cost $76 million - but could be done in phases. That plan includes a $23 million investment in the near term. It would include a primary and secondary clarifier, sludge tank expansion and more. A second phase, which might happen 10 or more years down the road, would cost another $23 million and increase the city’s capacity by about 2,200 homes. A third phase, costing $34 million, would happen when required to meet growth.

Council will discuss borrowing options with attorney Roger Swets, bond counsel Warren Creamer, and Brian Rubel of TetraTech.