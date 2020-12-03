COVID-19: Four Deaths, Eight Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

Four more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, according to data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Thursday.

137 people Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, including eight people in the last eight days.

Eight more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 704, including 67 in the last eight days.

The number of residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 increased by 201 to 9,659. Once a week, the county updates data by zip code. The number of people testing positive in Saline's 48176 zip code increased by 100 to 507.

According to information updated on the state's long-term care page, one patient at EHM Senior Solutions in Saline died - the fourth patient at EHM to die with COVID. 16 patients and five staff members were recently diagnosed with COVID-19. The state also lists StoryPoint's data as noncompliant with state orders.

According to state data, the positive test rate in Washtenaw County declined from 10.57 to 7.26 percent. In Michigan, however, the rate increased from 13.18 to 15.94 percent.

The State of Michigan also reported 175 people dying with COVID-19, including 112 identified during a review of vital records. 9,580 Michiganders have died with COVID-19. Michigan reported another 7,146 people tested positive for COVID-19.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of patients in critical care beds increased by three to 840. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by seven to 502. There are 18 pediatric patients, up one from yesterday, with seven more believed to have COVID-19.